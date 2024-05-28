Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - In a move set to redefine the home services landscape, Specificity (OTCQB: SPTY) has joined forces with livePRO to help spearhead the launch of the innovative platform set to modernize the home services industry. This collaboration marks a significant step towards redefining how contractors and homeowners connect and engage, highlighting livePRO's position as a game-changer in the industry.

livePRO, the premier platform for contractors, is at the forefront of transforming contractor-customer interactions through real-time, virtual connections. As livePRO aims to strengthen the contractor and customer relationship through product offerings like HomeQ, the platform offers contractors instant access to projects and their customers, enabling them to work remotely and engage with clients virtually, in real time. This innovative approach sets livePRO apart from traditional contractor platforms, empowering contractors to thrive in the digital age.

Specificity, known for its innovative tech stack, is renowned for uncovering inefficiencies in marketing technology strategies and providing clear, effective solutions. This partnership with livePRO is a testament to Specificity's commitment to driving innovation and transforming industries, serving to further enhance livePRO's market positioning.

Adriano Masciarelli, Founder and CO-CEO of livePRO, and HomeQ by livePRO, commented, "Working with Specificity has been a game-changer for us. Their expertise in marketing technology has not only uncovered hidden issues but also provided us with a clear path forward. Now, every engagement we make reaches real people, not bots. It's a refreshing change from the Zuckerberg era, where authenticity often takes a backseat."

Jason Wood, Founder and CEO of Specificity, added, "We are excited to partner with livePRO in their mission to revolutionize the home services industry. Our innovative tech solutions are perfectly aligned with livePRO's vision, and we look forward to driving meaningful change together."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both livePRO and Specificity. Together, they are poised to reshape the home services industry and set new standards for innovation and efficiency.

About Specificity Inc:

Specificity (OTCQB: SPTY) is a leading digital marketing firm specializing in delivering enterprise-level marketing solutions. With a core mission of offering clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities, Specificity believes in precision targeting as the key to successful marketing campaigns. The company has developed cutting-edge tools that identify and target individuals in the buying cycle, maximizing the effectiveness of marketing efforts. Specificity leverages real-time messaging opportunities in digital marketing to provide businesses with competitive online traffic. Visit https://www.specificityinc.com/ to learn more.

Specificity has also just launched a new brand for SMBs called Put-Thru. Put-Thru is powered by the Specificity tech stack, scaled down for small to medium sized businesses. Put-Thru is focused on building a conversion funnel with more focus on the bottom funnel messaging and conversion journey. Custom intent audiences are built out based on the client's product and service and Put-Thru campaigns also give the client the ability to build out their own first party data set at no extra cost, it is built using the data resolved from their website traffic from their existing marketing spend. We have partnered with HubSpot to set up a CRM for each Put-Thru client to continue the lead tracking and conversion funnel for the user's journey. Visit https://put-thru.com/ to learn more.

About livePRO

livePRO is the premier platform for contractors seeking to transform their business by leveraging virtual, real-time connections with customers and homeowners in need of their services. With a core mission of modernizing the home services industry, livePRO offers contractors the opportunity to join the HomeQ Telepro network, connecting them instantly with home projects from anywhere in the world.

Unlike traditional home service platforms that require in-person visits and lengthy scheduling processes, HomeQ by livePRO stands out by offering instant virtual appointments with expert professionals, providing immediate solutions to homeowners' problems.

For media inquiries, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations

nyc@clearthink.capital

Jason Wood, CEO

jason@specificityinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210795

SOURCE: Specificity