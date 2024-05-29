

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for construction work done, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Forecasts suggest an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter, easing from 0.7 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will see May results for its consumer confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a reading of 39.1 - up from 38.3 in April.



New Zealand will see May results for the ANZ Business Confidence Index and the NBNZ Activity Index; in April, their scores were 14.9 and 14.3, respectively.



