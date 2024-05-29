Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will participate in the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2024 in Paris Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. CEST.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Tuesday, June 4th from 10:30 a.m. 11:10 a.m. CEST at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528383057/en/

Contacts:

Investors: Rainey Mancini

rmancini@estee.com

Media: Jill Marvin

jimarvin@estee.com