Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Massiver Kaufalarm bei (noch) unbekanntem Kupfer-Star!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 06:36
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd - Fixed Income Meetings

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd (the "Company" or "Paratus") has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, as well as ABG Sundal Collier and Fearnley Securities as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings.

A 5-year senior secured bond issue (the "Bonds") may follow, subject to, inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds from the Bonds will be employed towards a partial refinancing of Paratus' existing senior secured notes maturing in July 2026.

Ducera Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Schjødt is serving as legal advisor to Paratus.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seabras. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seabras is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information visit www.paratus-energy.com

CONTACT:
paratus@hawthornadvisors.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy-services-ltd---fixed-income-meetings,c3990319

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-services-ltd---fixed-income-meetings-302157507.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.