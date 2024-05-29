Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
29.05.24
08:13 Uhr
8,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,80009:43
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 08:06
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

29 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

28 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

22,629

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

749.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

735.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

741.6121p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,784,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,671,531 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

356

744

09:12:12

OD_80AaRIr-00

XLON

84

748

09:16:44

OD_80AbZua-00

CHIX

210

748

09:16:44

OD_80AbZua-02

CHIX

270

747

09:17:37

OD_80AbnoR-00

XLON

16

747

09:17:37

OD_80AbnoR-02

XLON

46

747

09:17:37

OD_80AbnoS-01

XLON

199

747

09:17:37

OD_80AbnoS-03

XLON

55

747

09:17:37

OD_80AbnoT-01

XLON

35

747

09:17:37

OD_80AbnoT-03

XLON

154

747

09:17:37

OD_80AbnoU-00

XLON

92

749

09:20:47

OD_80Acb7q-00

CHIX

30

749

09:20:47

OD_80Acb7r-01

CHIX

214

749

09:20:48

OD_80AcbNy-00

CHIX

465

749

09:28:52

OD_80AedIV-00

CHIX

227

746

09:30:21

OD_80Af0VV-00

XLON

28

746

09:30:21

OD_80Af0VV-02

XLON

12

746

09:30:21

OD_80Af0VW-00

XLON

11

746

09:30:21

OD_80Af0VW-02

XLON

6

746

09:33:39

OD_80Afpxy-00

CHIX

419

746

09:33:39

OD_80Afpxy-02

CHIX

422

746

09:41:40

OD_80Ahr5s-00

XLON

382

745

09:48:05

OD_80AjTFf-00

CHIX

446

745

09:48:05

OD_80AjTFf-02

BATE

47

749

10:25:46

OD_80AsxRT-00

XLON

111

749

10:25:47

OD_80AsxhD-00

XLON

343

749

10:25:47

OD_80AsxhE-00

XLON

33

749

10:25:47

OD_80AsxhE-02

XLON

366

747

10:32:31

OD_80AuevX-00

XLON

457

748

10:44:33

OD_80AxgcM-00

CHIX

164

746

10:48:56

OD_80AynAb-00

TRQX

22

746

10:48:56

OD_80AynAb-02

TRQX

11

746

10:48:56

OD_80AynAb-04

TRQX

4

746

10:48:56

OD_80AynBG-00

TRQX

173

745

11:06:46

OD_80B3HOm-00

CHIX

157

745

11:23:43

OD_80B7Xvw-00

XLON

259

745

11:23:43

OD_80B7Xvx-00

XLON

300

744

11:23:43

OD_80B7Xxu-00

AQXE

16

744

11:23:43

OD_80B7Y6t-00

AQXE

103

745

12:49:42

OD_80BTCDg-00

CHIX

330

745

12:49:42

OD_80BTCDh-00

CHIX

181

745

13:32:55

OD_80Be4gg-00

CHIX

480

745

13:32:55

OD_80Be4gh-01

XLON

124

745

13:32:55

OD_80Be4gi-00

CHIX

84

745

13:32:55

OD_80Be4gi-02

CHIX

470

745

13:45:56

OD_80BhLjp-00

BATE

198

745

13:45:56

OD_80BhLjt-00

CHIX

299

745

13:45:56

OD_80BhLjt-02

XLON

212

745

13:45:56

OD_80BhLjv-00

CHIX

259

745

13:45:56

OD_80BhLjv-02

XLON

26

745

13:45:56

OD_80BhLjw-00

XLON

490

746

14:13:59

OD_80BoPbn-00

CHIX

528

745

14:17:51

OD_80BpO7a-00

XLON

456

745

14:17:51

OD_80BpO7b-00

BATE

7

746

14:34:25

OD_80BtYYU-00

XLON

383

745

14:38:47

OD_80Buekb-00

XLON

196

745

14:38:47

OD_80Buekb-02

TRQX

21

745

14:38:47

OD_80Buekc-01

TRQX

512

742

15:00:05

OD_80C017y-00

XLON

75

742

15:00:05

OD_80C017y-02

CHIX

9

742

15:00:05

OD_80C017z-01

BATE

438

742

15:00:05

OD_80C017z-03

CHIX

425

742

15:00:05

OD_80C017z-05

BATE

432

741

15:04:53

OD_80C1EH7-00

XLON

35

741

15:04:53

OD_80C1EH8-00

AQXE

234

741

15:04:53

OD_80C1EH9-00

AQXE

354

739

15:21:57

OD_80C5Wbw-00

XLON

386

739

15:21:57

OD_80C5Wbw-02

CHIX

313

738

15:25:58

OD_80C6XBN-00

XLON

483

738

15:25:58

OD_80C6XBO-01

XLON

201

738

15:25:58

OD_80C6XBP-00

XLON

315

736

15:25:58

OD_80C6XBV-00

CHIX

199

737

15:25:59

OD_80C6XRX-00

XLON

185

737

15:25:59

OD_80C6XRY-01

XLON

432

736

15:36:01

OD_80C944s-00

CHIX

421

736

15:36:01

OD_80C944s-02

BATE

427

736

15:36:01

OD_80C944t-00

XLON

46

736

15:36:01

OD_80C944t-02

XLON

507

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fT-00

XLON

31

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fU-00

TRQX

4

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fU-02

TRQX

7

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fV-00

TRQX

6

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fV-02

TRQX

8

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fW-00

TRQX

2

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fW-02

TRQX

1

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fX-00

TRQX

8

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fX-02

TRQX

1

735

16:00:01

OD_80CF6fY-00

TRQX

37

736

16:00:04

OD_80CF7R6-00

TRQX

38

736

16:00:04

OD_80CF7R6-02

TRQX

213

735

16:06:22

OD_80CGhqt-00

XLON

63

736

16:12:07

OD_80CI9WN-00

TRQX

40

736

16:12:07

OD_80CI9WN-02

TRQX

70

737

16:15:58

OD_80CJ7cF-00

CHIX

11

735

16:17:50

OD_80CJalR-00

XLON

75

737

16:20:01

OD_80CK8pY-00

CHIX

39

737

16:20:01

OD_80CK8pY-02

CHIX

192

737

16:20:01

OD_80CK8pb-00

CHIX

24

735

16:20:40

OD_80CKJ2f-00

XLON

11

735

16:20:40

OD_80CKJ2g-00

XLON

324

735

16:23:32

OD_80CL1rL-00

AQXE

11

735

16:23:32

OD_80CL1sm-00

XLON

346

735

16:23:33

OD_80CL1zl-00

XLON

269

735

16:23:33

OD_80CL1zl-02

TRQX

5

735

16:23:33

OD_80CL1zm-01

BATE

413

735

16:23:33

OD_80CL1zn-00

BATE

257

735

16:23:33

OD_80CL1zn-02

CHIX

400

735

16:23:33

OD_80CL1zo-01

XLON

315

735

16:23:33

OD_80CL1zo-03

CHIX

827

735

16:27:34

OD_80CM2gL-00

XLON

39

735

16:27:35

OD_80CM2wD-00

AQXE

30

735

16:27:35

OD_80CM2wH-00

AQXE

42

735

16:27:35

OD_80CM2wI-00

AQXE

49

735

16:27:35

OD_80CM2wI-02

AQXE

155

735

16:27:35

OD_80CM2wJ-00

AQXE

76

735

16:29:40

OD_80CMZSI-00

TRQX

80

735

16:29:42

OD_80CMZyW-00

TRQX

179

735

16:29:43

OD_80CMaEd-00

CHIX

10

735

16:29:43

OD_80CMaEg-00

TRQX

3

735

16:29:44

OD_80CMaV2-00

CHIX


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.