Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
www.bodycote.com
29 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
28 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
22,629
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
749.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
735.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
741.6121p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,784,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,671,531 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
356
744
09:12:12
OD_80AaRIr-00
XLON
84
748
09:16:44
OD_80AbZua-00
CHIX
210
748
09:16:44
OD_80AbZua-02
CHIX
270
747
09:17:37
OD_80AbnoR-00
XLON
16
747
09:17:37
OD_80AbnoR-02
XLON
46
747
09:17:37
OD_80AbnoS-01
XLON
199
747
09:17:37
OD_80AbnoS-03
XLON
55
747
09:17:37
OD_80AbnoT-01
XLON
35
747
09:17:37
OD_80AbnoT-03
XLON
154
747
09:17:37
OD_80AbnoU-00
XLON
92
749
09:20:47
OD_80Acb7q-00
CHIX
30
749
09:20:47
OD_80Acb7r-01
CHIX
214
749
09:20:48
OD_80AcbNy-00
CHIX
465
749
09:28:52
OD_80AedIV-00
CHIX
227
746
09:30:21
OD_80Af0VV-00
XLON
28
746
09:30:21
OD_80Af0VV-02
XLON
12
746
09:30:21
OD_80Af0VW-00
XLON
11
746
09:30:21
OD_80Af0VW-02
XLON
6
746
09:33:39
OD_80Afpxy-00
CHIX
419
746
09:33:39
OD_80Afpxy-02
CHIX
422
746
09:41:40
OD_80Ahr5s-00
XLON
382
745
09:48:05
OD_80AjTFf-00
CHIX
446
745
09:48:05
OD_80AjTFf-02
BATE
47
749
10:25:46
OD_80AsxRT-00
XLON
111
749
10:25:47
OD_80AsxhD-00
XLON
343
749
10:25:47
OD_80AsxhE-00
XLON
33
749
10:25:47
OD_80AsxhE-02
XLON
366
747
10:32:31
OD_80AuevX-00
XLON
457
748
10:44:33
OD_80AxgcM-00
CHIX
164
746
10:48:56
OD_80AynAb-00
TRQX
22
746
10:48:56
OD_80AynAb-02
TRQX
11
746
10:48:56
OD_80AynAb-04
TRQX
4
746
10:48:56
OD_80AynBG-00
TRQX
173
745
11:06:46
OD_80B3HOm-00
CHIX
157
745
11:23:43
OD_80B7Xvw-00
XLON
259
745
11:23:43
OD_80B7Xvx-00
XLON
300
744
11:23:43
OD_80B7Xxu-00
AQXE
16
744
11:23:43
OD_80B7Y6t-00
AQXE
103
745
12:49:42
OD_80BTCDg-00
CHIX
330
745
12:49:42
OD_80BTCDh-00
CHIX
181
745
13:32:55
OD_80Be4gg-00
CHIX
480
745
13:32:55
OD_80Be4gh-01
XLON
124
745
13:32:55
OD_80Be4gi-00
CHIX
84
745
13:32:55
OD_80Be4gi-02
CHIX
470
745
13:45:56
OD_80BhLjp-00
BATE
198
745
13:45:56
OD_80BhLjt-00
CHIX
299
745
13:45:56
OD_80BhLjt-02
XLON
212
745
13:45:56
OD_80BhLjv-00
CHIX
259
745
13:45:56
OD_80BhLjv-02
XLON
26
745
13:45:56
OD_80BhLjw-00
XLON
490
746
14:13:59
OD_80BoPbn-00
CHIX
528
745
14:17:51
OD_80BpO7a-00
XLON
456
745
14:17:51
OD_80BpO7b-00
BATE
7
746
14:34:25
OD_80BtYYU-00
XLON
383
745
14:38:47
OD_80Buekb-00
XLON
196
745
14:38:47
OD_80Buekb-02
TRQX
21
745
14:38:47
OD_80Buekc-01
TRQX
512
742
15:00:05
OD_80C017y-00
XLON
75
742
15:00:05
OD_80C017y-02
CHIX
9
742
15:00:05
OD_80C017z-01
BATE
438
742
15:00:05
OD_80C017z-03
CHIX
425
742
15:00:05
OD_80C017z-05
BATE
432
741
15:04:53
OD_80C1EH7-00
XLON
35
741
15:04:53
OD_80C1EH8-00
AQXE
234
741
15:04:53
OD_80C1EH9-00
AQXE
354
739
15:21:57
OD_80C5Wbw-00
XLON
386
739
15:21:57
OD_80C5Wbw-02
CHIX
313
738
15:25:58
OD_80C6XBN-00
XLON
483
738
15:25:58
OD_80C6XBO-01
XLON
201
738
15:25:58
OD_80C6XBP-00
XLON
315
736
15:25:58
OD_80C6XBV-00
CHIX
199
737
15:25:59
OD_80C6XRX-00
XLON
185
737
15:25:59
OD_80C6XRY-01
XLON
432
736
15:36:01
OD_80C944s-00
CHIX
421
736
15:36:01
OD_80C944s-02
BATE
427
736
15:36:01
OD_80C944t-00
XLON
46
736
15:36:01
OD_80C944t-02
XLON
507
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fT-00
XLON
31
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fU-00
TRQX
4
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fU-02
TRQX
7
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fV-00
TRQX
6
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fV-02
TRQX
8
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fW-00
TRQX
2
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fW-02
TRQX
1
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fX-00
TRQX
8
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fX-02
TRQX
1
735
16:00:01
OD_80CF6fY-00
TRQX
37
736
16:00:04
OD_80CF7R6-00
TRQX
38
736
16:00:04
OD_80CF7R6-02
TRQX
213
735
16:06:22
OD_80CGhqt-00
XLON
63
736
16:12:07
OD_80CI9WN-00
TRQX
40
736
16:12:07
OD_80CI9WN-02
TRQX
70
737
16:15:58
OD_80CJ7cF-00
CHIX
11
735
16:17:50
OD_80CJalR-00
XLON
75
737
16:20:01
OD_80CK8pY-00
CHIX
39
737
16:20:01
OD_80CK8pY-02
CHIX
192
737
16:20:01
OD_80CK8pb-00
CHIX
24
735
16:20:40
OD_80CKJ2f-00
XLON
11
735
16:20:40
OD_80CKJ2g-00
XLON
324
735
16:23:32
OD_80CL1rL-00
AQXE
11
735
16:23:32
OD_80CL1sm-00
XLON
346
735
16:23:33
OD_80CL1zl-00
XLON
269
735
16:23:33
OD_80CL1zl-02
TRQX
5
735
16:23:33
OD_80CL1zm-01
BATE
413
735
16:23:33
OD_80CL1zn-00
BATE
257
735
16:23:33
OD_80CL1zn-02
CHIX
400
735
16:23:33
OD_80CL1zo-01
XLON
315
735
16:23:33
OD_80CL1zo-03
CHIX
827
735
16:27:34
OD_80CM2gL-00
XLON
39
735
16:27:35
OD_80CM2wD-00
AQXE
30
735
16:27:35
OD_80CM2wH-00
AQXE
42
735
16:27:35
OD_80CM2wI-00
AQXE
49
735
16:27:35
OD_80CM2wI-02
AQXE
155
735
16:27:35
OD_80CM2wJ-00
AQXE
76
735
16:29:40
OD_80CMZSI-00
TRQX
80
735
16:29:42
OD_80CMZyW-00
TRQX
179
735
16:29:43
OD_80CMaEd-00
CHIX
10
735
16:29:43
OD_80CMaEg-00
TRQX
3
735
16:29:44
OD_80CMaV2-00
CHIX