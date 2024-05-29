Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
WKN: A0BL7F | ISIN: NO0010208051
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
29.05.2024 | 08:10
Yara International ASA ex-dividend NOK 5.00 today

Shares in Yara International ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 5.00 as of today, 29 May 2024.

Contact
Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 920 900 93
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


