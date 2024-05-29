Observation status removed from Nordic Fibreboard shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-29 08:55 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 29, 2024 to remove observation status from Nordic Fibreboard shares (SKN1T, ISIN code: EE3100092503) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ made an offer to acquire all shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.