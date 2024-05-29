Anzeige
29.05.2024 | 08:58
Observation status removed from Nordic Fibreboard shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-29 08:55 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 29, 2024 to remove observation status from Nordic
Fibreboard shares (SKN1T, ISIN code: EE3100092503) as the reasons due to which
the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ made an offer to
acquire all shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
