Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 09:06
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SK chemicals' Breakthrough Circular Recycling Technology Gains Recognition in Europe

  • Presentation of circular recycling technology at the Plastic Industry & Environment Congress hosted by the French Society of Plastics Engineers

DOUAI, France, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European industries recognize SK chemicals' groundbreaking circular recycling technology. SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 29th that it participated as a presenter at the Plastic Industry & Environment Congress 2024, held in Douai, France from the 22nd to the 23rd.

SK chemicals participated as a presenter at the Plastic Industry & Environment Congress 2024 held in Douai, France from the 22nd to 23rd. David Almond from SK chemicals' European subsidiary is giving the presentation.

The Plastic Industry & Environment Congress is an annual event organized by the French Society of Plastics Engineers (SFIP), bringing together plastic material producers, plastic manufacturers, recycling companies, and brand owners from various industries to discuss solutions for building a circular economy.

This year's Plastic Industry & Environment Congress featured participation and technology presentations from leading chemical companies worldwide, including SK chemicals, EASTMAN, and SABIC.

Although SK chemicals established its European subsidiary in 2008 and has been targeting the European market, this is the first time it has officially participated as a presenter at an event held by a plastic association. This shows SK chemicals' recent focus on its recycling business is gathering interest in the EU region that leads the regulatory trends.

On the first day of the congress, SK chemicals presented its recycling solutions in a session with its European client Albis, highlighting the superiority of its unique circular recycling technology.

Circular recycling is the term for SK chemicals' proprietary chemical recycling process. Unlike physical recycling which involves shredding and cleaning waste plastic to reuse as raw material for plastic, chemical recycling breaks down plastic to a molecular level, allowing it to be reused infinitely without quality degradation, e.g., maintaining transparency.

In March of last year, SK chemicals acquired the chemical recycling and chemically recycled PET business assets of Shuye, a Chinese green materials specialist, for approximately 130 billion won, establishing SK Shantou. This enabled SK chemicals to acquire the world's first commercialized raw material and production facilities for polyester chemical recycling.

In its presentation, SK chemicals also introduced its portfolio of materials, combining rapid commercialization facility development with its experience in applying circular recycling technology. SKYPET CR, a PET material with circular recycling technology, and ECOTRIA CLARO CR, a recyclable copolyester classified as post-consumer PET, were introduced, drawing attention from the attendees.

SK chemicals plans to diversify its collaborations with industry stakeholders based on the recognized excellence of its circular recycling technology.

Kim Eung-soo, head of the Green Materials Business Division at SK chemicals, said, "Global brand owners are showing great interest in using circular recycling materials. We plan to actively promote and provide SK chemicals' recycling solutions and develop customized eco-friendly products with our clients."

SK Chemicals Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423476/SK_chemicals_participated_a_presenter_Plastic_Industry___Environment_Congress.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sk-chemicals-breakthrough-circular-recycling-technology-gains-recognition-in-europe-302156826.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.