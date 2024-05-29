DJ Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 171.6878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3873593 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 324403 EQS News ID: 1913173 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 29, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)