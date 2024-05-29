DJ Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist (LAUU LN) Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.331 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1624693 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 324406 EQS News ID: 1913179 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)