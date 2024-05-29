DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 28-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.4018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30078 CODE: 500D LN ISIN: LU2391437253 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2391437253 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D LN Sequence No.: 324609 EQS News ID: 1913599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)