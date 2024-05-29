Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2024 | 09:58
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to CEO Meets Investors 2024

Nasdaq Vilnius kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investors
2024, which is going to take place on June 3rd, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
(EET), online. 



AGENDA

10:00-10:30 AB "Ignitis grupe"

10:30-11:00 AB "Pieno Žvaigždes"

11:00-11:30 Telia Lietuva, AB

11:30-12:00 EfTEN Capital, AS



Moderator of the event: Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investor
Association in Lithuania. 

The aim of the event is to introduce listed companies to investors, provide an
opportunity to meet the management of the listed companies, and answer the
relevant questions. 

Register here!

The language of the event: English and Lithuanian. Participation is free of
charge. 



Nasdaq Vilnius
vilnius@nasdaq.com
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
