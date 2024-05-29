

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.0844 against the euro and 1.2746 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0861 and 1.2771, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.9127 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9111.



Moving away from an early low of 0.6666 against the Australian dollar, the greenback advanced to 0.6642. The greenback had rose earlier to 2-day high of 0.6639 against the aussie.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to a 2-day high of 0.6125 and a 5-day high of 1.3673 from early lows of 0.6148 and 1.3639, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 1.25 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 0.65 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken