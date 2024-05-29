First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 31 May 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061677135 (QINTER) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062957627 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Q-Interline, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 4:1 (DK) Shareholders in Q-Interline A/S will be allocated one (1) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. Four (4) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 31 May 2024 - 14 June 2024 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 338048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: QINTER T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q-Interline A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,600,000 new shares of DKK 0.08 and up to 3,624,886 new shares of DKK 0.08. The subscription price is DKK 5.00 per share of DKK 0.08. Subscription period: 4 June 2024 to 18 June 2024, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S