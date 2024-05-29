Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2024 | 10:10
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 31 May 2024. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061677135 (QINTER) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062957627                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Q-Interline, T-ret                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      4:1 (DK)                            
         Shareholders in Q-Interline A/S will be allocated one (1)   
         subscription right per share held in the company on the record
         date. Four (4) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for
         one (1) new share at the subscription price          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     31 May 2024 - 14 June 2024                   
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  338048                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   QINTER T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Q-Interline A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,600,000 new shares of DKK
0.08 and up to 3,624,886 new shares of DKK 0.08. The subscription price is DKK
5.00 per share of DKK 0.08. Subscription period: 4 June 2024 to 18 June 2024,
both days inclusive. 





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.