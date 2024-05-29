Anzeige
29.05.2024 | 10:34
Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Kaldvík to First North Growth Market Iceland

Reykjavík, May 29, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Kaldvík AS (Ticker: KLDVK) commences today, Wednesday May 29, on the
Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland. Kaldvík is a fish farming company
in the Consumer Staples sector, focusing on sustainable salmon farming in the
East fjords of Iceland. Kaldvík is the 7th company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* this year. 

Kaldvík, formerly Ice Fish Farm AS, is a leading salmon fish farming company in
Iceland, located in the East fjords. The company is, through its subsidiaries
(Fiskeldi Austfjarða hf. and Búlandstindur hf.) in Iceland, a vertically
integrated company with full control over a well-developed value chain from
salmon hatchery to sales. Kaldvík operates in several locations around Iceland.
The smolt facilities are in the North and South of Iceland, and the sea farming
is performed on the Eastern coast, in Berufjörður, Fáskrúðsfjörður,
Reyðarfjörður and Stöðvarfjörður. Kaldvík focuses on sustainable salmon farming
and is one of few salmon farmers with AquaGAP certification, which ensures
environmentally friendly production. This certification enables the company to
distribute its product to ESG oriented distributors and retailers. For more
information, please visit www.icefishfarm.is 

"Listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland is an important
milestone for Kaldvík", says Gudmundur Gislason, CEO of Kaldvík. "There has
already been great interest among Icelandic investors, and the listing furthers
our operational ambitions by enabling more investors to participate in the
company's growth story and value creation." 

"We welcome Kaldvík to the Nasdaq First North Growth market in Iceland", says
Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "The listing strengthens the
fish farming sector on the market, and we are excited follow their growth
journey. We look forward to supporting them with increased investor exposure
that comes with a listing." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 












     
     Nasdaq Media Contact
     
     Kristin Johannsdottir
     
     +354 868 9836
     
     Kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
