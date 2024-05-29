Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Kaldvík to First North Growth Market Iceland

Reykjavík, May 29, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Kaldvík AS (Ticker: KLDVK) commences today, Wednesday May 29, on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland. Kaldvík is a fish farming company in the Consumer Staples sector, focusing on sustainable salmon farming in the East fjords of Iceland. Kaldvík is the 7th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* this year. Kaldvík, formerly Ice Fish Farm AS, is a leading salmon fish farming company in Iceland, located in the East fjords. The company is, through its subsidiaries (Fiskeldi Austfjarða hf. and Búlandstindur hf.) in Iceland, a vertically integrated company with full control over a well-developed value chain from salmon hatchery to sales. Kaldvík operates in several locations around Iceland. The smolt facilities are in the North and South of Iceland, and the sea farming is performed on the Eastern coast, in Berufjörður, Fáskrúðsfjörður, Reyðarfjörður and Stöðvarfjörður. Kaldvík focuses on sustainable salmon farming and is one of few salmon farmers with AquaGAP certification, which ensures environmentally friendly production. This certification enables the company to distribute its product to ESG oriented distributors and retailers. For more information, please visit www.icefishfarm.is "Listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland is an important milestone for Kaldvík", says Gudmundur Gislason, CEO of Kaldvík. "There has already been great interest among Icelandic investors, and the listing furthers our operational ambitions by enabling more investors to participate in the company's growth story and value creation." "We welcome Kaldvík to the Nasdaq First North Growth market in Iceland", says Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "The listing strengthens the fish farming sector on the market, and we are excited follow their growth journey. We look forward to supporting them with increased investor exposure that comes with a listing." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Kristin Johannsdottir +354 868 9836 Kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com