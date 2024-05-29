Germany's RWE has signed key contracts for the Limondale eight-hour battery storage project, which is now under development in Australia. From pv magazine Australia German energy utility RWE has reached a final investment decision on the 50 MW/400 MWh Limondale battery energy storage system to be built alongside its existing 249 MW Limondale Solar Farm near Balranald in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW). RWE said American manufacturer Tesla will supply its Megapack batteries for the project, while Australia's Beon Energy Solutions will deliver the balance-of-plant works, including ...

