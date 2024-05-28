Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
29.05.24
11:52 Uhr
11,466 Euro
-0,914
-7,38 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
11,40411,46811:53
28.05.2024
American Airlines, Inc.: Vasu Raja to Leave American Airlines in June

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced that Vasu Raja, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will depart the airline in June.

Raja has served as American's Chief Commercial Officer since April 2022. Previously he held the role of Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, where he was responsible for Network and Alliances. He joined American in 2004 and has held a variety of roles in Sales, Planning and Revenue Management.

In addition to his current responsibilities and effective immediately, Stephen Johnson, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer, will assume leadership of the Commercial organization and help lead the search for a new Chief Commercial Officer.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Corporate Communications
mediarelations@aa.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
