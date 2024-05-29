LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, unveils its dynamic agenda for its upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, 4-6 June, which explores the salient theme of "Signal Vs Noise." Following this theme, the agenda will not only explore the finnovations being driven by emerging technologies - but decipher between what is simply hype and what breakthroughs represent the future of the sector.
The Money20/20 Europe agenda can be found here, while the lineup of confirmed speakers can be found here.
Media who would like to attend Money20/20 Europe can register for a complimentary press pass here.
Hashtag: finance payments fintech technology
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Money20/20
Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024), Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024) and in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025).
News Source: Money20/20
29/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.