Italy, Spain and Portugal recorded their highest-ever daily PV production rates during the week of May 20, while prices also rose across all major European electricity markets, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Italy, Spain, and Portugal broke daily records for PV generation during the week of May 20, according to analysis from Spanish consultancy AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish and Portuguese markets registered 196 GWh and 21 GWh on May 24, while the Italian market recorded 142 GWh on May 26. These records contributed to each market increasing weekly solar energy generation from ...

