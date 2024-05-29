

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Wednesday as inflation worries persisted and investors kept a wary eye on the latest developments in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, consumer confidence in Germany is set to improve further in June on rising economic and income expectations amid slowing inflation and rising wages, results of a survey showed.



The consumer confidence index rose to -20.9 in June from a revised -24.0 in the previous month, the survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.



Overall consumer climate improved for the fourth time in a row.



The benchmark DAX dropped 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,596 after declining half a percent in the previous session.



The dollar edged higher on higher yields as investors tempered their expectations of U.S. rate cuts this year.



