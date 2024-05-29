

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended gains on Wednesday to hit a four-week high amid heightened Middle East tensions and hopes that major oil producing nations will uphold output cuts at an upcoming meeting.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.9 percent to $84.65 a barrel while WTI crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $80.53.



Houthi rebels have attacked a Greek carrier ship in the Red Sea, the U.S. military said on Tuesday - adding to heightened tensions in the Middle East.



The Houthis fired at the ship 'Laax' (Laax), owned by a Greek company, five missiles. The ship reported that it was hit by three of them, according to the message of the U.S. command, published on the 'X' platform.



However, the vessel was able to continue on its course and there are no reports of injured crew members.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies is set to have an output policy meeting on June 2. There are expectations that the cartel will decide to extend their production cuts into the next quarter.



Additionally, with the start of the peak summer demand season, investors remain hopeful that demand for oil will pick up in the U.S. driving season.



Estimates suggest that U.S. summer demand could reach its highest levels in decades.



