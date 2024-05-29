Anzeige
29.05.2024 | 12:00
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

29 May 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 28 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

28 May 2024 57.61p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 57.54p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

29 May 2024


