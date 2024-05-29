

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields ticked higher following hawkish Fed comments and a poor two-year and five-year note auction.



Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $2,343.47 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $2,343.75.



Traders further reduced their rate cut expectations by the U.S. Federal Reserve after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he needs to see 'many more months of positive inflation data' before he would consider cutting interest rates.



The U.S. economic calendar remains relatively quiet today, although the Fed's Beige Book may attract some attention.



On Friday, the U.S. Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending for April, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Fed's next monetary policy meeting on June 11-12.



In the Middle East, Iranian-backed Houthis have reportedly fired five anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea, raising concerns over maritime safety and adding to heightened tensions in the region.



