

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A U.S.-built temporary floating pier off the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-stricken people of Gaza has broken apart, the Pentagon says.



The Defense Department is working to recover three of four vessels associated with its temporary humanitarian aid pier in Gaza after rough seas caused the motorized sections to run aground, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a news conference.



'As of today, one of the Army vessels that was beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon has been recovered. The second vessel that was also beached near Ashkelon will be recovered in the next 24 hours, and the remaining two vessels that were beached near the Trident pier are expected to be recovered in the next 48 hours,' Singh told reporters, adding that the Israeli Navy is assisting in the recovery efforts.



In addition to the JLOTS vessels running aground, a portion of the trident pier that is anchored into the Gaza coastline was damaged on Tuesday as a result of 'storm of high sea states and the North African weather system'. The Pentagon official said the U.S. forces will have to rebuild it.



The U.S. forces will remove the pier from its anchored position on the coast and tow it back to the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod to begin repairs.



The damage to the pier, which costs around $300 million, is a setback to the U.S. Government's efforts in delivering badly needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.



'Upon completion of the pier repair and reassembly, the intention is to re-anchor the temporary pier to the coast of Gaza and resume humanitarian aid to the people who need it most,' Singh told reporters, noting that the U.S. forces so far delivered more than 1,000 metric tons of aid through the pier for humanitarian organizations to distribute to Palestinians.



