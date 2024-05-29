Affimed N.V.: Affimed Receives Fast Track Designation for Combination Therapy of AFM24 with Atezolizumab for EGFR Wild-Type Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Efficacy and safety of AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor, is being evaluated in non-small cell lung cancer patients with EGFR wild-type and EGFR mutant advanced/metastatic cancers in the ongoing AFM24-102 phase 1/2a study

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to the combination of its innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM24 with atezolizumab for the treatment of patients with advanced and/or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) not harboring any activating EGFR mutations (EGFR wild-type) after progression on PD-(L)1 targeted therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy. Data from the AFM24-102 study in this patient population will be presented at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology on June 1, 2024.

"The clinical data of AFM24 in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab is compelling. We're observing meaningful responses in patients resistant to prior checkpoint inhibitor treatment," said Dr. Wolfgang Fischer, Chief Operating Officer at Affimed. "The Fast Track designation emphasizes the belief in the potential of this combination therapy to address currently unmet needs of patients with this devastating, life threatening disease who have exhausted all standard of care options, including chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors."

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and have the potential to address an unmet medical need. The FDA's decision is based on initial activity observed in the first evaluable patients of the phase 2 part of the AFM24-102 study of AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab in heavily pretreated patients with NSCLC EGFRwt. With the Fast Track designation, the therapeutic development of the combination can benefit from more frequent engagement with the FDA, which will support the collection of appropriate data needed to accelerate its development.

More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the drug's development plan and ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval

More frequent written communication from FDA about such things as the design of the proposed clinical trials and use of biomarkers

Eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met

Rolling Review, which means that a drug company can submit completed sections of its Biologic License Application (BLA) or New Drug Application (NDA) for review by FDA, rather than waiting until every section of the NDA is completed before the entire application can be reviewed. BLA or NDA review usually does not begin until the drug company has submitted the entire application to the FDA.

About AFM24

AFM24 is a tetravalent, bispecific ICE® that activates the innate immune system by binding to CD16A on innate immune cells and epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR), a protein widely expressed on solid tumors, to kill cancer cells. Generated by Affimed's fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform, AFM24 represents a distinctive mechanism of action that uses EGFR as a docking site to engage innate immune cells for tumor cell killing through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company's innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company's proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives. For more about the Company's people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of acimtamig (AFM13), AFM24, AFM28 and the Company's other product candidates, the value of its ROCK® platform, its ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, its corporate restructuring, the associated headcount reduction and the impact this may have on Company's anticipated savings and total costs and expenses, its collaborations and development of its products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and its ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, its intellectual property position, its collaboration activities, its ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, its results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which it operates, the macroeconomic trends that may affect the industry or the Company, such as the instability in the banking sector experienced in the first quarter of 2023, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefits to Affimed of orphan drug designation, the impact on its business by political events, war, terrorism, business interruptions and other geopolitical events and uncertainties, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the fact that the current clinical data of acimtamig in combination with NK cell therapy is based on acimtamig precomplexed with fresh allogeneic cord blood-derived NK cells from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, as opposed to Artiva's AlloNK® NK cells and other uncertainties and factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Affimed's filings with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

