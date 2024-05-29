

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) issued a statement in response to the announcement from BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) regarding an update on its potential offer for Anglo American. Anglo American stated that BHP has not addressed the Board's fundamental concerns relating to the disproportionate execution risk associated with the proposed structure and the value that would ultimately be delivered to Anglo American's shareholders.



The Board of Anglo American has unanimously concluded that there is no basis for a further extension to the PUSU deadline. On 22 May 2024, the Board allowed to extend the PUSU deadline by seven days to 29 May 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken