Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) (FSE: N46) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its securities in the United States. The proposed offering is for units consisting of common shares and warrants and the Company intends to list its common shares and warrants on a U.S. national securities exchange in conjunction with the offering. The number of securities to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets.

SkinJect Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells.

