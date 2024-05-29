Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 13:24
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


29 May 2024

The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2024 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 5 July 2024to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 7 June 2024 (ex dividend date is 6 June 2024).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427


© 2024 PR Newswire
