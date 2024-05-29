Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 13:36
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corporater named a Market Leader in Integrated Risk Management (IRM)

STAVANGER, Norway, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporater, a global leader in software solutions for Integrated Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) Management, is proud to announce the recognition as a Market Leader in Wheelhouse Advisors' 2024 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Navigator Annual Viewpoint Report and the associated IRM40 vendor listing.

The IRM Navigator Report Series offers in-depth analysis and insights into the sector's landscape. Corporater has been recognized for outstanding contributions to the IRM market, demonstrating significant strengths across multiple segments.

Named a "Market Leader", Corporater is recognized as one of the top 10 vendors in the IRM40. This list showcases a diverse range of vendors excelling across four critical IRM market segments: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Technology Risk Management (TRM), and Operational Risk Management (ORM). These vendors were selected from an extensive analysis of 220 candidates for their significant strengths and innovative approaches to managing complex risk environments.

According to Wheelhouse Advisors, the IRM40 elite group exemplifies the best in integrating strategic foresight with advanced technological solutions, underpinning the importance of robust risk management frameworks in today's interconnected landscape.

"I am proud and honored for Corporater to be named a Market Leader for IRM. At Corporater, we have been promoting the integrated risk approach as a core capability of our Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance platform for almost a decade. Being listed as one of the top 10 vendors globally states the power of the Corporater platform, Corporater's market contribution, and our alignment with the current trend of adaptable, forward-looking IRM solutions," said Owe Lie-Bjelland, GPRC Director at Corporater.

John A. Wheeler, Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors, commented on the selection: "Corporater's recognition as an IRM Market Leader is a testament to their innovative approach and comprehensive solutions in the IRM space. Their commitment to integrating advanced technologies and addressing diverse risk management needs across multiple segments highlights their pivotal role in the industry."

For media inquiries, please contact:
Owe Lie-Bjelland
Corporater
Email: lie-bjelland@corporater.com

About Corporater:

Corporater is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) management. Whether traditional challenges such as enterprise risk management, operational risk, internal control system, IT/Cyber/technology risk, compliance management, and Assurance or emerging challenges like ESG or operational resilience, Corporater offers an integrated system on one platform. Visit corporater.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corporater-named-a-market-leader-in-integrated-risk-management-irm-302156832.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.