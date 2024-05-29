

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Growing anxiety about the potential delay in rate cuts by the Fed dampened market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Concerns about the diminishing headroom available to the Fed to ease interest rates exacerbated ahead of a fresh batch of inflation updates as well as the release of the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation readings on Friday.



Wall Street Futures slipped. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone. Asian shares also finished trading with deep losses.



Dollar Index increased. Bond yields mostly hardened. Speculations of output cut by major producers lifted crude oil prices. Hawkish comments from Fed officials dampened gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a subdued note.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,634.10, down 0.56% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,275.60, down 0.57% Germany's DAX at 18,566.23, down 0.63% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,231.52, down 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 7,981.50, down 0.95% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,993.75, down 0.73% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,521.50, down 0.87% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,665.60, down 1.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,111.02, up 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,477.01, down 1.83%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0843, down 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.2752, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 157.25, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6637, down 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3668, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 104.74, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.566%, up 0.55% Germany at 2.6290%, up 1.54% France at 3.114%, up 1.14% U.K. at 4.3820%, up 2.24% Japan at 1.065%, down 1.39%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $84.59, up 0.77%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $80.50, up 0.84%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,345.70, down 0.46%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,881.44, down 0.85% Ethereum at $3,810.32, down 2.03% BNB at $598.67, down 0.28% Solana at $168.81, up 0.35% XRP at $0.5293, up 0.11%.



