Fellaz's Parent Company Innocus Global Group Joins as Co-Organizer of Ultra Bali 2024

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Innocus Global Group, Fellaz's parent company, is entering into a role as co-organizer starting with Ultra Beach Bali 2024, as a stakeholder of UCGHK, the official license partner of several "Ultra" music festivals in the Pan-Asia region.

Innocus Global Group is expanding its operations into the entertainment sector, and its participation in the music business highlights this new direction. With expertise in business consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and investment strategy, catering to sectors including media, entertainment, technology, and healthcare, this expertise is now directed towards enhancing global entertainment experiences, with Fellaz at the center of its efforts as a platform that pursues innovation in the fandom ecosystem centered around a growing list of original global entertainment and music IP.

About Innocus Global Group

Innocus Global Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a premier financing advisory firm dedicated to empowering businesses across diverse industries including media, entertainment, technology, education, and health care. We specialize in investment strategy, helping top investors and sovereign wealth funds develop successful programs across various asset classes.

Our business consulting services drive sustainable innovation and performance improvements, while our M&A advisory expertise guides clients through all phases of corporate mergers and acquisitions. Committed to integrity and excellence, Innocus strives to inspire and partner with those who aim for excellence, setting new standards and creating exceptional value in every industry we serve.

For more information: https://www.innocusglobal.com/.

About UCGHK

UCGHK is an Asia-focused music entertainment event and brand management company. The company's vision is to bring the latest and coolest music entertainment content, experience, and culture to the youth of Asia. Over 60% of the world's youth live in Asia.

UCGHK is the license partner of Ultra Music Festival in various countries across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. The company presents more than eight large-format events annually, such as Ultra Korea, Ultra Japan, and Ultra Beach Bali, through a vast network of partnerships across the region.

