GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Clan Continues to Expand Global Reach with SteelSeries Co-Branded Product Line Launch to Retailers Around the World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world that was recently acquired by next generation media company GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), announces the global expansion of its co-branded product line with the premier gaming accessory company SteelSeries.

"We're unbelievably excited that fans outside of the US can finally pick up the FaZe SteelSeries gear in stores all around the globe," says Erik Anderson, Head of Esports at FaZeClan. "Given the success of our teams and the fact that SteelSeries makes the best pro gear in the marketplace, it's no shock that the products have been flying off the shelves. I can't wait to see the FaZe SteelSeries gear on more setups around the globe as fans carve out their own path to pro."

"FaZe Clan's strategic partnerships and co-branded product initiatives have consistently demonstrated their ability to drive substantial revenue and capture the attention of global audiences," comments Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "With over $75 million in gross co-branded product revenue achieved from 2022 to 2023 alone, FaZe Clan's track record speaks volumes about their influence and market penetration. Leveraging FaZe Clan's expertise in retail strategies and our robust resources within the GameSquare ecosystem, we are positioned for continued success."

Following a successful US-exclusive launch in collaboration with Best Buy in November 2023, FaZe Clan is excited to bring its high-performance gaming peripherals to enthusiasts worldwide, starting today. Since the debut of the co-branded products, which were exclusively available at Best Buy locations in the United States, the partnership between FaZe Clan and SteelSeries has garnered significant attention and remarkable sales figures. Now, with the upcoming global release, gamers in markets such as China, India, and beyond will have access to these cutting-edge peripherals, previously available only to US consumers.

In support of the global launch, FaZe Clan plans to conduct another round of seeding to influencers and talents, amplifying the partnership with engaging social media content across FaZe Clan and SteelSeries channels. The expansion of the product line will offer enhanced accessibility to gamers worldwide, aligning with FaZe Clan's mission to inspire and empower gaming communities globally.

For further details on the global release and availability, please visit https://steelseries.com/faze-clan-collection .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN:

FaZe Holdings Inc. is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more - all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 300M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

ABOUT GAMESQUARE:

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through Faze Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

