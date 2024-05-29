Soffos: Ground-Breaking Data Released on Generative AI for $250B Corporate L&D Industry

Soffos and Navigant Learning embark on collaborative effort to measure how AI impacts instructional design tasks

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / The transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide, and the $250 billion learning and development sector is no exception. However, there has been little public data on the measurable impacts of utilizing generative AI for instructional design tasks. L&D leaders and other executives have a strong need for this information to plan their initiatives and for optimal resource allocation.

AI Accelerates L&D Process

Experiment results demonstrate that AI significantly accelerates the learning and development process, with a 41% increase in efficiency and promising prospects for the future.

Soffos and Navigant Learning embarked on a collaborative effort to measure precisely how AI impacts instructional design tasks. Their ultimate goal was to help teams use AI to accelerate and expand learning programs, enhance creativity, address the global skills gap, and ultimately solve challenges in meeting organizational learning needs. The first part of this exciting series of experiment results is published below.

"AI is not a replacement for humans in L&D, but rather a powerful tool that can augment human capabilities and enhance creativity," says Ken Hubbell, CEO of Soffos. "Our experiment with Navigant Learning demonstrates the potential of AI to revolutionize the way organizations approach learning and development."

The experiment leveraged Soffos' advanced generative AI platform, which offers a suite of specialized modules for L&D, including micro-lesson creation, Q&A generation, and AI Assistants creation (called "Force Multipliers" on the platform).

Experiment Findings

The experiment focused on a 36:1 ILT Course. Against the baseline metrics, there was an observed total time-saving acceleration of 41%. This acceleration was primarily seen in the Design and Development phases, with some Level 2 steps speeding up by more than 80%. The most significant time reduction occurred during the High-Level Design Document creation, which achieved a 90% acceleration.

"We believe that leveraging AI throughout the learning lifecycle will allow L&D professionals to address evolving needs comprehensively, building better training experiences, at speed and scale with better price points to ultimately close skills gaps," says Ric Garner, a Partner at Navigant Learning. "To do this effectively, AI tools should be viewed with the goal of augmenting human capability, not replacing."

Conclusion

AI serves as a powerful complement to human L&D efforts, accelerating most steps in the learning development lifecycle and better equipping organizations to fulfill the demand for learning solutions. While these are early days, further integrations and automation, particularly in production steps, will continue to unlock new possibilities.

Stay Tuned for More Insights

To learn about the Soffos generative AI platform and for more AI-driven experiments in the field of L&D, visit www.soffos.ai.

Contact Information

Khaner Walker

Public Relations & Media Inquiries

khanerw@arcsenseconsulting.com

+1 (919) 412-1566

SOURCE: Soffos

View the original press release on newswire.com.