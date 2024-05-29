Brean Capital, LLC: CFG Merchant Solutions Closes Credit Facility of Up to $145 Million to Support Small Business Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / CFG Merchant Solutions, LLC ("CFGMS" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled specialty finance and alternative funding provider, announced the successful completion of a $100.0 million senior credit facility. The credit facility is expandable up to an additional $45.0 million, representing a total capital raise of up to $145.0 million. Proceeds from the funding, secured from a prominent, U.S.-based institutional investor focused on private structured credit, will serve to further fuel the Company's mission to empower and support the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Since its founding in 2015, CFGMS has a proven track record of asset performance and profitability and has funded more than $1.4 billion to over 33,000 SMBs across diverse industries throughout the U.S. With the infusion of additional capital, CFGMS will continue to focus on delivering flexible and accessible financing solutions that empower small businesses to seize growth opportunities, create jobs, and contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the communities they serve.

"We are thrilled to have secured this substantial capital raise, as it reaffirms our commitment to empowering small businesses," said Andrew Coon, Chief Executive Officer of CFGMS. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investors for their continued trust and support. With this new credit facility, we will be able to reach a wider range of small businesses and provide them with the financial resources they need to thrive."

Bill Gallagher, President of CFGMS, expressed enthusiasm for the future impact of the capital raise, stating, "This new facility will strengthen our position to ensure our small business clients have access to fast and efficient financing solutions tailored to their unique needs. We are excited to leverage this capital to expand our operations and deepen our commitment to empower U.S. small businesses to succeed."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About CFG Merchant Solutions

CFG Merchant Solutions ("CFGMS") is an independent, technology-enabled alternative funding platform focused on providing capital access to small and mid-sized businesses that have historically been undeserved by traditional financial institutions and may have experienced challenges obtaining timely financing. The Company uses its historical transactional data, proprietary underwriting, predictive analytics, and electronic payment technologies and platforms to assess risk and provide access to flexible and timely capital.

