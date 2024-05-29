Fellaz Expands Into the Mainstream Entertainment Industry Investing in Ecosystem Partner DNAble

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Fellaz is proud to announce a significant strategic investment in DNAble, a leading partner and IP producer in the Web3 ecosystem. This move marks a pivotal step in Fellaz's ongoing expansion into the entertainment industry. The investment is part of a broader initiative to integrate cutting-edge Web3 technologies into the entertainment sector, enhancing the overall ecosystem and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Ricky Ow, CEO of Fellaz, commented, "Our investment in DNAble represents a significant milestone in our strategy to integrate Web3 technologies within the entertainment industry. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings, not only for our company but for the broader entertainment ecosystem. By leveraging the innovative capabilities of DNAble in creating new IPs and music-related content repackaged for the Web3 fanbase starting with the Pan-Asian market, we aim to create more dynamic and immersive experiences for our audience."

Fellaz is committed to continuing its expansion strategy and is currently in discussions with other potential partners across Japan and Southeast Asia. These collaborations aim to further solidify Fellaz's presence in the region and enhance its technological and entertainment offerings.

Innocus Global Group, the parent company of Fellaz, will participate as a co-organizer and investor at a global EDM festival taking place in Bali, which will take place over two days, June 6 and June 7. This participation underscores the group's dedication to merging entertainment with advanced technology, thereby fostering a dynamic and innovative environment for the growth of the Fellaz ecosystem.

About Fellaz

Headquartered in Singapore, Fellaz is at the forefront of the Web3 entertainment revolution. Through its treasury program supporting cutting-edge immersive entertainment projects, NFT-based membership programs, and strategic global operations, Fellaz offers a new blueprint for the future of global entertainment.

For more information: https://fellaz.io.

About DNAble

DNAble is a content production company with its main YouTube channel "Cake Studio" producing a web variety show targeting Indonesia, the largest overseas K-pop fandom market. Featuring K-pop artists with various concepts, the show has completed airing up to season 2, and the next season is in planning. Along with the growth of the K-pop market, the growth of Cake Studio is also anticipated.

Currently developing a K-pop idol audition program targeting Indonesia, the program will provide opportunities for talented and skilled Indonesian participants to become global K-pop idols. With the aim of localizing K-pop idols, they utilize blockchain technology to contribute to the unique fandom culture and community of K-pop, potentially creating a new direction for the Indonesian K-pop market.

About Innocus Global Group

Innocus Global Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a premier financing advisory firm dedicated to empowering businesses across diverse industries including media, entertainment, technology, education, and health care. We specialize in investment strategy, helping top investors and sovereign wealth funds develop successful programs across various asset classes.

Our business consulting services drive sustainable innovation and performance improvements while our M&A advisory expertise guides clients through all phases of corporate mergers and acquisitions. Committed to integrity and excellence, Innocus strives to inspire and partner with those who aim for excellence, setting new standards and creating exceptional value in every industry we serve.

For more information: https://www.innocusglobal.com/.

