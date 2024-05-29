Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI.H) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Transaction") with Xemoto Media Ltd. ("Xemoto") (see press release dated February 6, 2024), Xemoto plans to change its name to BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot AI") on the completion of the Transaction as part of a strategic move designed to reflect its reshaped market approach from an agency model to a software company. Xemoto and UPI intend to combine forces under the new identity of BrandPilot AI, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general and special meeting of UPI's shareholders later this month, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward leading the AI-driven marketing revolution.

"Our rebrand to BrandPilot AI isn't just a change of name; it's a promise to deliver unparalleled AI solutions that redefine the landscape of marketing and advertising," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "This strategic pivot enhances our core capabilities, ensuring we continue to offer market-leading solutions that meet the evolving needs of marketers around the world."

Corporate Update

BrandPilot AI's influencer marketing platform enables enterprise users and companies alike to build and execute dynamic campaigns. BrandPilot AI has initially focused on helping businesses in highly regulated industries better connect with customers. Its proprietary digital marketing technology is uniquely designed to engage enterprise business-to-business, and business-to-consumer audiences and investors. BrandPilot AI's easy-to-navigate automated platform, data-driven insights and commitment to agility ensures that clients can execute campaigns quickly and evaluate results efficiently through real-time insights into campaign performance. BrandPilot AI uses best practices to create brand-safe content and, along with compliance-savvy influencers and digital creators, deliver a strong return on investment for its customers.

"We have embarked on an exciting journey of growth and transformation, and have assembled a remarkably talented and dedicated team, whose collective expertise and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving our organization forward" said Brandon Mina.

BrandPilot AI expects to unveil its corporate overview on June 7, 2024 at the company's annual and special shareholder meeting, which will provide additional details of BrandPilot AI's growth trajectory and plans to scale the business, some of which are described below.

The company has recently enabled it's AI-driven platform and tools to empower brands and agencies to:

Maximize the impact of their social media campaigns using data and analytics to identify influencers that the best fit their objectives.

Build meaningful relationships between brands, agencies, and influencers worldwide using a publicly available database containing over 300 million influencers and its built-in system to track and manage campaign communications.

One of BrandPilot AI's most significant developments is its enterprise-grade influencer marketing solution tailored for investor relations, healthcare, and financial services. With this expansion of BrandPilot AI's product line, BrandPilot AI is better positioned to cater to the unique needs of these industries, offering scalable, secure, and regulatory compliant strategies that drive results. For example, its investor relations solution helps companies to build trust and credibility with investors by partnering with influencers who are experts in their industries. BrandPilot AI's healthcare solution helps healthcare companies to reach and educate patients and caregivers. And its financial services solution helps financial services companies to generate leads and drive sales.

BrandPilot AI continues to focus on innovating and expanding its services to meet the needs of clients in its targeted industries and other sectors as they become aware of the BrandPilot AI solution. Influencer marketing is a powerful tool that can be used to achieve a variety of marketing goals, and the BrandPilot AI team is committed to providing its clients with the best possible social media selling strategies.

Upon completion of the Transaction, BrandPilot AI expects to be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for AI software solutions in the digital marketing space.

A Path Forward - Using AI to advance and empower marketers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have the power to transform the way that brands and agencies market their products and services. BrandPilot AI's mission is to champion transparency, trust, and efficacy in advertising.

BrandPilot AI has decided to take fraud, waste, and abuse in advertising head-on by battling fake internet traffic and fraudulent bots. The company is taking steps to help eradicate fraudulent practices, boost campaign performance, and reshape the digital marketing world for the better.

The following steps are being taken towards achieving BrandPilot AI's goals:

Continuing to invest in research and development to bring new and innovative AI-powered digital marketing solutions to market.

Expanding product offerings to provide clients with a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet all of their digital marketing needs.

Forming strategic partnerships with other leading companies in the industry to provide clients with the best possible solutions.

Developing and implementing new technologies and processes to detect and prevent fake internet traffic and fraudulent bots.

Developing and implementing new technologies and processes to help clients improve the performance of their digital marketing campaigns.

Working with industry leaders and regulators to reshape the digital marketing world for the better.

The UPI shareholder meeting will be held on Friday, May 31st, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Fogler, Rubinoff LLP, Suite 3000, 77 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1G8.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI, soon to be the new identity of Xemoto, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven marketing technologies that foster powerful brand-consumer relationships. The company is dedicated to innovating solutions that not only meet the highest performance standards but also uphold the integrity and trust of consumers.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI.H) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company focused on evaluating acquisition opportunities in order to enhance shareholder value.

About Xemoto Media Ltd.

Xemoto is an influencer marketing platform focused on helping publicly traded companies and businesses in highly regulated and complex industries better connect with customers. Its proprietary digital technology is uniquely designed to engage investor, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer audiences. Xemoto's easy-to-navigate automated platform, data-driven insights and commitment to agility ensures that clients can not only execute campaigns quickly but evaluate results efficiently through real-time insights into campaign performance. Xemoto uses best practices to create brand-safe content with compliance-savvy creators to deliver a strong return on investment for its customers.

Learn more at: www.xemotomedia.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter .

UPI Contact:

Jeff Berman

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-777-6170

jberman@universalproptech.com

Xemoto Contact:

Brandon Mina

Chief Executive Officer

b.mina@xemotomedia.com

Phone: 519-239-6460

Cautionary Note

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval and shareholder approval The Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of UPI should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions and the business of the combined entity thereafter. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, shareholder approval, Xemoto's strategic plans and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur. UPI and Xemoto assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally, the ability of the Company to complete the Transaction or obtain requisite regulatory shareholder approvals. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the Transaction will be completed on the terms described herein or at all. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210826

SOURCE: Universal PropTech Inc.