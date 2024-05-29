Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, proudly announces the launch of its high-purity, nutritionally complete canola protein, expanding its portfolio of high quality, better-for-you protein ingredients.

Leveraging Burcon's core protein technology platform, our proprietary process enables the production of high-purity protein isolates from canola, the world's second-largest oilseed crop. Burcon's world-class team of food scientists and engineers has worked for over two decades to unlock the full nutritional and functional properties of canola proteins.

"We are incredibly proud to launch this one-of-a-kind canola protein ingredient, which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from prospective customers," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "The level of customer interest from sampling and market engagement has pleasantly exceeded our expectations. We anticipate beginning commercial production and sales in the latter half of this year. We are truly excited to introduce this sustainable, best-in-class canola protein to the market."

Our canola protein isolate, a unique and unparalleled product, is derived from non-GMO, Canadian-grown canola seeds. It boasts a nutritionally complete amino acid profile, containing all nine essential amino acids and a protein digestibility amino acid score (PDCAAS) of 1. With over 90% protein purity, a neutral flavor, high solubility across a broad pH range, superior foaming, and exceptional functionality, this protein isolate is a game-changer. It allows for creating a wide range of innovative, nutritious, sustainable, and great-tasting food and beverage products.

Learn more about our latest high-purity canola protein isolate at Burcon's website here. Prospective customers seeking product samples and information are encouraged to contact Benoit Keppenne.

On August 27, 2020, Burcon and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Burcon NutraScience (MB) Corp. entered into the amended and restated license and production agreement ("License Agreement") with Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") pursuant to which Burcon granted an exclusive, royalty-bearing, worldwide license (the "License") to Merit Foods to use and exploit Burcon's pea, pulse and canola protein technologies to make, have made, use and market and sell Burcon's pea, pulse and canola proteins (the "Licensed Products"). In order to retain its exclusive License, Merit Foods was required to meet certain commercialization obligations by certain deadlines, failing which Burcon could exercise its option to convert the License to a non-exclusive license. Burcon has exercised its option to convert the License to a non-exclusive license and therefore, Burcon will be entitled to make, have made, use, market and sell Licensed Products on a non-exclusive basis and to grant any such rights to any other person.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2023 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

