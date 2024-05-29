Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 14:06
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinomica Ltd.: Kinomica to Present Research Abstract on a Multi-drug Biomarker Signature to Predict Best First-line Treatments for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Predicting patient response to first-line AML treatment using phosphoproteomic data from routine diagnosis samples

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomica Ltd., a developer of KScan® precision oncology diagnostics, today announces that it will be presenting data on a multi-drug biomarker signature for accurately predicting best first-line treatments in newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia patients at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, which will be held May 31 - June 4, in Chicago, IL.

Kinomica Logo


"AML is a heterogeneous malignancy with poor prognosis. Several treatments are approved for AML, but clinical trials have shown that current stratification approaches to determine patients' eligibility produce false positives and negatives," said Arran Dokal PhD, CTO of Kinomica. "Here, we used phosphoproteomics to build signatures that accurately predict which of the approved therapies venetoclax plus azacitidine, intensive chemotherapy (IC), or IC plus midostaurin may be more efficacious for a given patient."

Details of the poster presentation are as follow:

Poster Title: Multi-drug algorithm to accurately predict best first-line treatments in newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Presenter: Pedro Rodriguez Cutillas at Barts Cancer Institute

Authors: Pedro Rodriguez Cutillas[1], Weronika E. Borek[5], Josie A. Christopher[5], Luis Veiga Nobre[5], Amy Campbell[5], Janet Kelsall[5], Federico Pedicona[5], Nazrath Nawaz[5] , David N. Perkins[5] , Pedro Moreno Cardoso[5] , Andrea Arruda[2], Alexander Joseph Ambinder[3], Sayantanee Dutta[4], Paolo Gallipoli[1], Heinz Sill[4], Gabriel Ghiaur[3], Mark D. Minden[2], Andrew Williamson[5], John G. Gribben[1], Arran David Dokal[5]

Organizations: [1] Barts Cancer Institute, [2] Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, [3] Johns Hopkins University, [4] Medical University of Graz, [5] Kinomica Ltd

Poster Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Session Date and Time: Monday June 3, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Poster Board Number: 84

Abstract Presentation Number: 6525

The Abstract is available on the ASCO online itinerary planner here.

About Kinomica

Kinomica is a developer of precision oncology diagnostics. The company has developed KScan®, a phosphoproteomic diagnostic platform to help clinicians better realize the full potential of precision medicine by predicting which of the drugs currently approved to treat a disease a particular patient will respond best to, thereby aiding clinical decision making. Learn more at www.kinomica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422786/4729421/Kinomica_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kinomica-to-present-research-abstract-on-a-multi-drug-biomarker-signature-to-predict-best-first-line-treatments-for-acute-myeloid-leukemia-aml-at-the-2024-asco-annual-meeting-302158004.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
