WKN: A2AKFX | ISIN: NL0011606264 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GH
Tradegate
28.05.24
16:56 Uhr
51,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,99 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MERUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,40050,00014:42
48,40050,00014:27
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, Xand LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


