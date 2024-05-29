Nearly a Third of UK Workers Who Sought Mental Health Assistance in 2023 Did So for Anxiety

ComPsych Corporation, the world's largest provider of mental health services and GuidanceResources for life, today announced skyrocketing anxiety levels among UK workers. A ComPsych analysis of several thousand cases from its 2023 UK book of business found that nearly a third (31%) of people who reached out for mental health assistance in the UK did so to get help with anxiety. This benchmark is seven percentage points higher than that seen in America, where anxiety was also the top presenting issue in 24% of U.S. cases.

As the number one presenting issue among UK workers, anxiety ranks higher than depression, stress, anger, occupational challenges, family issues, addiction, partner or relationship issues, and grief, among other areas people seek help with. While anxiety is not new to the British workforce it's been the top presenting issue across the UK since 2019 it did increase by more than a third (35%) from 2019 to 2023.

"Our UK data mimics what we saw in our U.S. data: anxiety is absolutely exploding," said Dr. Richard A. Chaifetz, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ComPsych. "From ongoing reverberations related to the pandemic, the global economy, fears around AI, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and more there are many large social, political and economic issues that are influencing people's mental health beyond their interpersonal and personal situations."

"It's vital that business leaders address this for the wellbeing of their teams and their companies," continued Dr. Chaifetz. "It's not optimal, or frankly sustainable, for businesses to operate with so many employees distracted and struggling with feelings of anxiety."

