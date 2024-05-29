Scientists in South Africa have proposed a new chalcogenide perovskite solar cell design based on a compound known as barium zirconium sulfide. They tested different hole transport materials in the new device and found that a polymer known as P3HT achieved the best performance. A team of scientists led by the University of Fort Hare in South Africa has designed a perovskite solar cell with an absorber made of a chalcogenide perovskite material known as barium zirconium sulfide (BaZrS3). Metal chalcogenide perovskites, with their nontoxic elemental composition, are known to offer greater thermal ...

