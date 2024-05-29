

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Houthis have attacked a bulk carrier in the Red Sea using anti-ship ballistic missiles Tuesday.



The Iranian-backed militants launched five missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen targeting M/V Laax, a Marshall Island flagged, Greek owned bulk carrier, according to the U.S. Central Command.



Three of the missiles struck the ship, but it continued its voyage.



There were no injuries reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels, USCENTCOM said.



Also on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command forces destroyed five drones over the Red Sea, launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



