On Arsenal Industrial SIA bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on May 29, 2024 decided to admit to trading Arsenal Industrial SIA bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of May 30, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's Arsenal Industrial SIA full name Issuer's ARSEN short name Securities LV0000860153 ISIN code Securities 31.05.2026 maturity date Nominal EUR 1 000 value of one security Number of 4 500 listed securities Issue size EUR 4 500 000 Fixed annual 12.00% coupon rate Coupon Twelve times a year, on every January 31, February 28, March 31, payments April 30, May 31, June 30, July 31, August 31, September 30, October 31, November 30, December 31 Orderbook ARSEN120026FA short name Arsenal Industrial SIA Company Description and Terms of Issue are available in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of Arsenal Industrial SIA is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.