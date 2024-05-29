Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
29.05.2024 | 14:46
On Arsenal Industrial SIA bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on May 29, 2024 decided to admit to trading Arsenal Industrial SIA
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of May 30, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's   Arsenal Industrial SIA                      
 full name                                   
Issuer's   ARSEN                               
 short name                                   
Securities  LV0000860153                           
 ISIN code                                   
Securities  31.05.2026                            
 maturity                                    
 date                                      
Nominal    EUR 1 000                             
 value of                                    
 one                                      
 security                                    
Number of   4 500                               
 listed                                     
 securities                                   
Issue size  EUR 4 500 000                           
Fixed annual 12.00%                              
 coupon rate                                  
Coupon    Twelve times a year, on every January 31, February 28, March 31, 
 payments   April 30, May 31, June 30, July 31, August 31, September 30,   
        October 31, November 30, December 31               
Orderbook   ARSEN120026FA                           
 short name                                   



Arsenal Industrial SIA Company Description and Terms of Issue are available in
the announcement here. 

The Certified Adviser of Arsenal Industrial SIA is Signet Bank AS until first
trading day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
