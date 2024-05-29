2-in-1 pod vape ELFBAR 1200 lands in the UK

New dual-pod prefilled vape offers double flavour set

Rotate the mouthpiece to switch flavours

Ten flavour selections inherit from ELFBAR classics

QUAQ CELL battery ensures consistent, uninterrupted vaping

QUAQ MESH coil enhances longevity and flavour intensity

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR announced the start of sales for its ELFBAR 1200, an innovative 2-in-1 system with dual 2 ml pods, in retail channels across the UK.

The product, delivering up to 1200 puffs for a doubled flavour experience, expands on the brand's existing reusable lineup, which was introduced long before the proposed regulatory change surrounding single-use products.

The reusable device continues ELFBAR's legacy of flavour excellence, serving adult smokers and ex-smokers transitioning away from cigarettes and seeking alternatives to single-use vapes.

Two pods mean the choice of two flavours or double the enjoyment of your favourite flavour. Rotate the mouthpiece to switch easily between them.

Taste Sensation With Every Puff

Encounter a vaping sensation unique to the ELFBAR brand with QUAQ MESH coil technology, providing rich flavours and dense vapours. ELFBAR 1200 promises a smooth and satisfying vaping experience with each puff. The innovative coil design minimises leakage by efficiently absorbing and retaining e-liquid, enhancing the flavour sensation the brand is famed for.

Reliable Performance, Consistent Flavour

Fuelled by QUAQ CELL to provide uniform power output, the ELFBAR 1200 ensures uniform e-liquid vaporisation for a flavour consistency from the first to the last puff. QUAQ CELL also makes battery disassembly easier for recycling.

Ten Updated Flavour Pairs

ELFBAR 1200 comes with two prefilled 2ml pods, giving adult users up to 1200 puffs. Choose from ten new edition flavour pairs, including Blueberry Cherry Cranberry & Blueberry Sour Raspberry, Strawberry Ice & Strawberry Raspberry Cherry Ice, Mango & Pineapple Ice, Menthol & Purple Mint, and Pink Lemonade & Sweet Fruit Punch.

Pods are available in 22 flavours, including favourites like Apple Pear, Lemon Lime, and Watermelon Ice. You can change the pods once empty. New flavours are also in the pipeline to cater to the varied palates of adult users.

Pocket-sized With Longevity

Twice the puff count of its single-pod counterpart, the ELFBAR 1200 remains pocket-sized and designed for convenience, offering satisfaction on the go. Combining premium quality and affordability, it offers excellent value for those seeking a longer-lasting vaping experience.

Chris Kader, head of PR and communications for ELFBAR in the UK, said: "While other brands reacted to the anticipated single-use ban, ELFBAR has been steadfastly enhancing its reusable vape line, already established in the market before the regulatory announcement.

"The ELFBAR 1200 stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing viable alternative options for smokers and ex-smokers looking to quit cigarettes, particularly those who will be affected by the future shift in vaping product categories."

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been exploring new frontiers by providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience with innovation at its core.

ELFBAR stays committed to youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favoured and used by tens of millions of adult smokers and ex-smokers on their cessation journey worldwide.

For more information about ELFBAR as a brand and its products, please visit elfbar.com.

