Physician Growth Partners Serves As Exclusive Financial Advisor To Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Tallahassee Plastic Surgery ("TPSC"), a leading plastic surgery and cosmetic practice, in its partnership with Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners ("APSP"), a leading management services organization (MSO) partnering with plastic surgery and cosmetic practices across the U.S.

TPSC is known for its excellence, innovation, and stellar reputation in the Tallahassee market and surrounding area, currently serving its patient base through 9 providers at 3 clinic locations and its surgery center.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Tallahassee Plastic Surgery in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

"I am very grateful for the tremendous and effective work done by Michael Kroin and the group at PGP. Finding the right partner, positioning my clinical practice and ASC effectively, and guiding us through the negotiations required significant experience and diligence," said Dr. Alfredo Paredes Jr., plastic surgeon and shareholder at TPSC. "PGP clearly has extensive knowledge in this arena, and we would not have gotten the best outcome possible without them. Simply put, this process is too intricate to consider going without an advisor, and PGP delivers on value and results. I am so happy Michael and PGP were recommended to our practice. I have multiple colleagues who interviewed several advisory firms, and we all landed with PGP."

Dr. Larry Harper, Co-Founder of TPS added, "Michael Kroin and the entire PGP team are simply outstanding. During our recent transaction they worked tirelessly to bring about the best outcome possible. I was especially impressed with their insistence that our new partner must 'fit' with our existing practice culture. By waiting for the right deal and not just the first offer, we have found a more perfect partner for our future growth. I am certain we could not have realized this transaction without the experience and expertise of PGP."

Formed in October 2023 by Sheridan Capital Partners, and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners is dedicated to creating an elite network of plastic surgeons committed to continuous learning and mutual collaboration. By integrating top-tier surgical skills with cutting-edge aesthetic centers, Ascend fosters a community where innovation and expertise lead the way in delivering the highest standards of patient care.

The TPSC and APSP partnership marks over 60 transactions advised by Physician Growth Partners in the physician practice management (PPM) space since 2018, making PGP one of the most active advisors in the PPM space according to transaction data in LevinPro HC, a healthcare M&A data platform offered by research firm Levin Associates.

"With plastic surgery being a newer specialty to experience consolidation, we are pleased with this outcome for Tallahassee," said PGP CEO, Michael Kroin. "Given Ascend's continued plans to partner with other leading plastic surgery practices in the region, and their focus on clinical excellence and partnering with the best surgeons, TPSC couldn't have chosen a better partner to help foster their next phase of growth and we're excited to watch the group flourish for years to come."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing independent physician practices in transactions with private equity and strategic acquirers. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised over 60 practices in successful private equity and strategic partnerships.

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com

SOURCE: Physician Growth Partners

