Scott Legal, P.C. Managing Partner Ian E. Scott and Senior Associate Dustin Saldarriaga Lead Prominent International and National Immigration Law Forums

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Scott Legal, P.C. is proud to announce a series of successful international and national speaking engagements led by Harvard Law School graduates Ian E. Scott, Managing Partner, and Dustin Saldarriaga, Senior Associate, both recognized leaders in immigration law. These engagements highlight their deep expertise and commitment to providing valuable insights into the complex landscape of U.S. immigration policies.





E Visas In a "Post-Covid" World





Union Internationale des Avocats (UIA) Seminar, Barcelona, Spain:

On March 7th, 2024, Mr. Scott chaired a comprehensive seminar at the Union Internationale des Avocats in Barcelona, focusing on the EB-5 and E-2 investor visas. His presentation provided crucial information to international lawyers and investors about navigating U.S. investment pathways effectively.

Asia Pacific Annual Conference, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: On March 1st, 2024, Mr. Scott spearheaded a panel at the Asia Pacific Annual Immigration Conference discussing the latest developments in employment-based E-2, H-1B, and L-1 visas. The panel provided attendees with up-to-date knowledge essential for understanding the nuances of these visa categories.

Rome EMEA Chapter Webinar: On February 8th, 2024, Ian E. Scott delivered a detailed seminar for hundreds of immigration lawyers of the Immigration Rome AILA Chapter, focusing on the critical decision-making processes between E and L visas, and the immigration challenges faced in a post-Covid economy. He shared strategies for handling E-1 and E-2 visas and highlighted trends across Consular posts, enriching the participants' perspectives on managing these visa processes.

National Immigration Project's 2024 March Mandamus Faculty Event: On March 27th, 2024, Dustin Saldarriaga, also a Harvard Law School graduate and an esteemed senior associate at Scott Legal, P.C., led a seminar on the Basics of Motions Practice. This event provided critical insights into legal procedures for motions to dismiss and summary judgments, which are particularly relevant in the context of investor visas such as EB-5.

These speaking engagements are part of Scott Legal, P.C.'s ongoing commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of immigration law globally. The expertise and guidance of Mr. Scott and Mr. Saldarriaga continue to be instrumental for legal professionals, businesses, and investors aiming to navigate the complexities of U.S. immigration. With over 300 five-star reviews, Scott Legal P.C. has built a reputation for excellence in delivering immigration and business legal services.

About Scott Legal, P.C. Founded by Harvard Law School graduate Ian E. Scott, Scott Legal, P.C. is a distinguished law firm focusing on Immigration and Business Law. The firm provides legal services in various immigration matters, including Business Immigration, Family Based Immigration, and Immigration Waivers, with a particular focus on Investor based visas. Scott Legal, P.C. is committed to meeting all immigration and business needs, having earned an impressive reputation and over 300 five-star reviews.

