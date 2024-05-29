DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud to Showcase DevOps Solutions in Leading Industry Conferences Across North America This June

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation with built-in compliance, is set to make significant appearances at several key industry events this June 2024. Positioned at the forefront of DevOps technological innovation, DuploCloud will demonstrate how its solutions facilitate rapid and secure development environments. Key conferences where DuploCloud will appear this June include:





DuploCloud logo

Plato Elevate, June 5-6, San Francisco

2024 DTA Summit, June 5-7, Washington

Plug and Play Silicon Valley Summit, June 11-13, Palo Alto

Collision Conference, June 17-20, Toronto

As a leading exhibitor at these events, DuploCloud extends an invitation to attendees to discover the cutting-edge capabilities of its DevOps Automation platform, combined with subject-matter experts. Additionally, at the Plato Elevate event in San Francisco, DuploCloud Founder and CEO Venkat Thiruvengadam will be speaking with Saurabh Saxena, VP of Engineering at Uniphore.

DuploCloud provides clients with a wide range of benefits, such as enhanced security by ensuring their cloud infrastructure is provisioned according to key compliance standards such as SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI, crucial for organizations managing sensitive data. The platform supports flexibility by enabling applications to run in Kubernetes across multiple cloud providers and integrates smoothly with third-party software. Additionally, DuploCloud reduces time to market and fosters cost savings through a no-code/low-code approach, empowering developers and ensuring secure, compliant cloud infrastructure.

At each conference, attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with DuploCloud's team of experts who will demonstrate the platform's revolutionary capabilities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how DuploCloud's solutions optimize DevOps operations, fostering efficiency, and driving growth for businesses.

To schedule a meeting with DuploCloud at any of these events or to learn more about their industry-leading DevOps automation solutions, visit https://duplocloud.com/company/contact-us/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

Contact Information

Kate Pietrelli

PR

kate@pathadvisors.co

760-518-2633

