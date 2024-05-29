Lumu Announces New Integration with CrowdStrike to Accelerate Security Operations Transformation

New integration with AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform enables automated network detection and response against today's pervasive threats

Lumu , the creators of the Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that enables organizations to operate cybersecurity proficiently, today announced a new integration with CrowdStrike to accelerate security operations (SecOps) transformation. This integration delivers rich, network-centric incident data from Lumu to the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform to help organizations streamline their SecOps with automation to rapidly detect, investigate and respond to pervasive cyber threats across the environment.

"As the sophistication of cyberattacks continues to evolve, the need for 24/7 real-time network threat detection and response to stop malicious activity in its tracks is of utmost importance," said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu. "By integrating with the Falcon platform, we provide security teams the additional insights they need to uncover hidden threats and immediately block them before they cause any damage. We look forward to organizations of all sizes and different resources being able to use this integration, experience the value of automated SecOps and ultimately thwart cyber threats."

Key benefits of Lumu's integration with the Falcon platform include:

Accelerated security operations: Security teams can streamline incident management by feeding Lumu's rich network-centric incident data to the Falcon platform to trigger automated detection and response actions.

Security teams can streamline incident management by feeding Lumu's rich network-centric incident data to the Falcon platform to trigger automated detection and response actions. Reduced SOC alert fatigue : Lumu carefully analyzes incoming metadata to ensure that alerts are manageable and malicious activity is automatically blocked.

: Lumu carefully analyzes incoming metadata to ensure that alerts are manageable and malicious activity is automatically blocked. Unified Visibility: Users can secure devices across their environment with unified visibility into adversary activity on endpoints and network via the Falcon platform's single console.

To learn more about Lumu and CrowdStrike's integration, visit: https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/lumu-defender .

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at? lumu.io .

