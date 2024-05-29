Valimail Named A 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Winner

Valimail Enforce, Continuous DMARC Protection at Scale Solution, Recognized in Anti Phishing Category

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, announced today that Valimail Enforce , the company's solution for continuous DMARC protection at scale, has been named a 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Winner, in the Anti Phishing Category.

Valimail Enforce is the most effective solution to get you to continuous DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) enforcement - all without any manual SPF and DKIM configuration. Key features include:

Unlock DMARC automation - Use a single, user-friendly interface to control all SPF, DKIM, and DMARC operations across all domains and services.

- Use a single, user-friendly interface to control all SPF, DKIM, and DMARC operations across all domains and services. Unlimited SPF lookup - Valimail Instant SPF® is the only patented, scalable, and fail-safe SPF solution to unlock unlimited SPF lookups.

- Valimail Instant SPF® is the only patented, scalable, and fail-safe SPF solution to unlock unlimited SPF lookups. Precision Sender Intelligence - Get total visibility into your domains to identify senders by name automatically.

- Get total visibility into your domains to identify senders by name automatically. Privacy-safe RUF+ - The most secure way to get real-time email insights to discover sending service owners and diagnose failing services.

"We congratulate Valimail on being recognized as an award winner in the Anti Phishing category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. This achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

"We are honored to have been recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards esteemed panel of judges," said Seth Blank, CTO, Valimail. "We believe it underscores the industry's growing recognition of the important protection that DMARC done right provides: ensuring that only authorized email can be sent using the organization's domains, preventing email spoofing and phishing attacks. This enhances email security and trust, reducing the risk of cyber threats and ensuring that only legitimate emails reach recipients."

Blank continued, "Moreover, Valimail's Brand Protection and Anti-Phishing solutions offer patented automation to eliminate manual work in DNS, overcoming technical limitations such as the SPF 10-domain lookup limit. This ensures confidence that good emails will not be blocked by mistake. The platform provides comprehensive user management, reporting, and alerting to support organizational success, alongside unrivaled support for all additional needs."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. For additional information, please visit https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/ .

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 42,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

