SkinIntegra Rapid Crack Repair Cream Receives the Seal of Approval From the American Podiatric Medical Association

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / SkinIntegra, an emerging therapeutic skin care company with a patented skin barrier repair composition for very dry, cracked skin issues, is announcing today that its Rapid Crack Repair Cream has received the Seal of Approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). The APMA Seal Programs recognizes worthy products that can contribute to foot health.

"We are excited and honored to be associated with the APMA and contribute to the mission of promoting better foot health," said Laurent Combredet, CEO SkinIntegra.

About the APMA Seal of Approval

The APMA Seal of Approval is granted to products found to promote good foot health. It is awarded to therapeutic products such as lotions, deodorizers, wound care treatments, regulated medical devices, and medicines. Products awarded the Seal of Approval may be available over the counter or by prescription only. To earn the seal, each product is reviewed by a group of APMA podiatrists to ensure it promotes foot health. The committee also looks at information on the product's safety, quality control, and other data.

About SkinIntegra?

SkinIntegra is a startup therapeutic skin care company dedicated to helping the millions of individuals who suffer from dry, cracked, irritated skin issues live more comfortably in their skin and protect them from more serious consequences such as infections or worse. Originally developed for people with diabetes suffering from infection-prone cracks to their feet, Rapid Crack Repair Cream has proven to be efficacious in providing fast relief to many hard-to-treat skin-cracking conditions thanks to its comprehensive patented skin barrier repair formula.

About Rapid Crack Repair Cream

What sets Rapid Crack Repair Cream apart from other products is its fast-acting formula. The cream is designed to provide immediate relief upon application, soothing discomfort from deep cracks. Its patented skin barrier composition precisely mimics the content of the skin barrier and works in harmony with the skin. Its lightweight texture allows for quick absorption, making it suitable for use on various parts of the body, including hands, feet, elbows, and knees.

